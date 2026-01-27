In an unusual case of administrative negligence, a hotel guest in Shenzhen, China, was reportedly ordered to pay 150,000 yuan (approximately USD 21,000) in damages after a misguided attempt to dry laundry. Seeking a convenient spot to hang clothes, the guest utilised a fire-suppression water sprinkler head as a makeshift clothes rack. The weight of the damp garments triggered the heat-sensitive element in the sprinkler, causing the system to activate and discharge thousands of litres of water. The resulting deluge flooded the room and seeped into multiple floors below, causing extensive damage to the building's wallpaper, flooring, and electrical infrastructure. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the video, water can be seen getting sprayed everywhere in the room after the guest uses a fire extinguisher to hang clothes. Snow Leopard Attack in China: Big Cat Attacks Tourist Near Ski Area in Xinjiang’s Altay Prefecture, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Viral Video Shows Water Spraying in Hotel Room After Guest Uses Fire Extinguisher to Hang Clothes

Gość hotelu w Shenzhen w Chinach poniósł koszty w wysokości 150 000 juanów, używając gaśnicy do powieszenia ubrań, co spowodowało rozprysk wody. Hotel pozwał klienta o odszkodowanie. pic.twitter.com/1ZR1Ho6zUr — flankes (@flankes838811) January 26, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

