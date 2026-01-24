In a shocking incident, a skiing tourist was injured in a snow leopard attack on Friday evening, January 23, in Fuyun County, Altay Prefecture, in Northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in the Talat village area of Koktokay Township, when the tourist was returning to a hotel and was attacked in a roadside forest belt. Police were alerted shortly after, and the injured individual was transported to the hospital, where they are now in stable condition. Authorities said forestry, public security, and other departments have since increased patrols, safety measures, and public awareness efforts in the area. Residents and tourists have been urged to remain vigilant, keep a safe distance from wild animals, and report sightings promptly. Videos circulating online showed the snow leopard near the injured tourist, who appeared to have facial injuries, according to China News. Bear Attack in China: Black Bear Attacks Its Keeper During Show at Hangzhou Safari Park in Zhejiang Province, Video Goes Viral.

Snow Leopard Attack in China

🏔️A skiing tourist was injured in a snow leopard attack on Friday evening while returning to a hotel in Altay, Xinjiang, #China. Around 7pm yesterday, the tourist was attacked in a roadside forest belt near Talat village in Koktokay Township. The victim was taken to hospital… pic.twitter.com/ubzJp2oW0D — News.Az (@news_az) January 24, 2026

