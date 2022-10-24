After throwing soup on Van Gogh, climate activists have now thrown mashed potatoes at Monet painting. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, two climate activists can be seen throwing mashed potatoes at Monet's painting. The shocking incident took place on Sunday when the climate activists smeared the famous Claude Monet's 'Les Meules' painting with mashed potatoes in a museum in Germany. The incident comes nearly nine days after two girls in London threw tomato soup on famous painter Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting. Letzte Generation shared the video on its Twitter handle and wrote, "this Monet the stage and the public the audience. If it takes pelting a painting with mashed potato or tomato soup to remind society that the fossil course is killing us all, then we give you mashed potato on a painting."

Protestors Throw Mashed Potatoes at Monet's Les Meules Painting

We make this #Monet the stage and the public the audience. If it takes a painting – with #MashedPotatoes or #TomatoSoup thrown at it – to make society remember that the fossil fuel course is killing us all: Then we'll give you #MashedPotatoes on a painting! pic.twitter.com/HBeZL69QTZ — Letzte Generation (@AufstandLastGen) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)