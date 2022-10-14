Environmental activists threw tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting at the National Gallery in central London on Friday. Just Stop Oil said in a statement its activists threw two cans of Heinz Tomato soup over the painting to demand the UK government halt all new oil and gas projects continuing series of high-profile protests. Police said they have arrested the protesters and taken them to a central London police station. Stray Dog Attacks: Animal Rights Activists Protest at Jantar Mantar Against Culling of Street Dogs in Kerala (See Pics)

Activists vandalise Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers at the National Gallery. The vandalism or destruction of art is always an authoritarian act. But more than that - it represents a repudiation of civilisation and the achievements of humanity.pic.twitter.com/8gLTjekvIt — Andrew Doyle (@andrewdoyle_com) October 14, 2022

