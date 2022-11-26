A 33-year-old Colombian judge Vivian Polanía was suspended for three months for showing up in a virtual Zoom court hearing half naked. The woman was also smoking at half-awake condition during the video conferencing in bed that was related to a car bombing targeting an army brigade in Cúcuta in June 2021. As per reports, she has previously faced controversy over her racy Instagram images. The video of the judge quickly went viral online. Zayn Malik Smokes Weed in Recent Instagram Live Session with Fans (Watch Video).

Watch Viral Video, Here:

En un video que circula por WhatsApp se ve a la jueza Vivian Polanía (trabaja en el Palacio de Justicia de Cúcuta) atendiendo una diligencia judicial en su cama, semidesnuda y fumando. No sé si esto pueda acarrearle alguna sanción, pero al menos el escándalo ya está servido. pic.twitter.com/9rgNx4C6pV — Manolesco (@jhonjacome) November 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)