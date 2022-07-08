After chameleon, octopus also has the quality of changing its colour! Yes, a viral video shows a small mollusc changing its appearance in a gap of a few seconds while swimming in the deep ocean. The clip has left netizens baffled. The video has been credited to Nick Ruberg and viewed more than 4.3 million times. The octopus settles on the ground at the end of the video and alters its colours to blend in with its surroundings, looking like a seashell-like material. Is Octopus An Alien Creature? Know The Truth About The Most Weird Species on the Planet.

Amazing, Isn't It?

An incredible example of color changing and camouflage by an octopus filmed off the coast of Mozambique. Credit: Nick Rubergpic.twitter.com/PBY4tXcCTy — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) July 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)