As the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 announced 42 finalists last week, the amazing pictures of different animals will definitely tickle your funny bones. Trust us, you'll be in ultimate awe of their funny and extraordinary poses. From a monkey looking at his blue testicular or should we say, 'blue balls' to a yawning baboon in the Saudi Arabian mountains to a giggling grey seal's human-like expressions, the pictures are a complete treat for all animal-lovers across the world. You can full list of Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Finalists on their official website.

Check Out Some Tweets by Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Handle:

The 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Have Just Announced Their Finalists, And Here Are 40 Of The Funniest Photos To Crack You Up #wildlife #photography https://t.co/edd1mUGfTT — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) September 1, 2021

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Finalists Are Hilarious As Everhttps://t.co/gPiXOABbol pic.twitter.com/ksnBzUAN1K — IFLScience (@IFLScience) September 1, 2021

