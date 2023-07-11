In a viral video doing the internet rounds, two men are seen walking on the street and suddenly scaring away tiny puppies. The puppies turn around after getting shushed away by the men and return with a bigger dog, who then scares the men away. The two men are seen walking backwards after the dog barks at them. "Don't underestimate anything, there is always something stronger than you! [sic]," read the caption of the funny video. The hilarious video is going viral on social media. Cruel Men Feed Dog to Crocodiles for Stealing Their Food in Indonesia, Horrifying Video of Animal Cruelty Goes Viral (Graphic Content Warning).

Watch the Viral Video Here:

Don't underestimate anything, there is always something stronger than you! Made me laugh a lot! 🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/r8WWEP5NSA — Figen (@TheFigen_) July 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)