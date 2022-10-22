A video has gone viral on social media where a wild elephant can be seen charging at a bus. The location of the incident could not be identified. In the video, the bus can be seen moving at a slow pace. It stops as the elephant charges toward it. Moments later, the elephant hits the door of the bus. Fortunately, the wild animal separates its way from the bus. Meanwhile, the video received funny comments on social media with users saying "Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the Diwali holidays." Assam: Wild Elephant Enjoys Playtime After It Sneaks Into Children’s Park in Narangi Army Cantt (Watch Video).

Elephant Tries to Enter Bus:

Everyone Wants to Reach Home Early for Diwali:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)