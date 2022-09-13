Durex India is not only famous for its condoms and personal lubricants but also their very cool social media activity. For instance, their latest Instagram reel on the trending song “Hola como tale tale vu” is making everyone chuckle and how. They have got Mario from the hit Super Mario game series on his mission to find his “love.” And he finally gets to her and also gets accepted by her after carrying a “Durex” condom from on the way. Netizens are flooding the comments section with much-deserved appreciation. One of them writes, "Heights of imagination," followed by "Kudos to the marketing team." Another one commented, "My childhood is ded"

