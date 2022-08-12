The recent banter between Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela has been doing rounds on social media. Recently, the cricketer asked Urvashi to not involve him in controversies by saying, "Mera picha chorho behen." The actress couldn't keep the tag of a silent girl and posted a story claiming him to play bat and ball. Along with other known hashtags, Urvashi tagged him as 'cougar hunter' which confused the Instagram users as they wonder what this term actually means. As per Urban Dictionary, a cougar hunter is a man who hunts for an old female who is looking for a much younger, energetic, willing-to-do-anything male. Check out the Cougar Hunter messages and funny memes that flooded the internet following Urvashi Rautela vs Rishabh Pant's Instagram war!

Cougar Hunter Funny Memes and Jokes Post Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant's Banter

Not a Joke?

Most Indian kids want to be either a cricketer or a cougar hunter when they grow up. Rishab Pant has become both. My role model. — Jonjo Shelvey Stan (@Jonjo_sins) August 12, 2022

Oh Yes!

28yo Urvashi Rautela calling out 24yo Rishabh Pant a cougar hunter😭😭😭 — Madhur (@madmaxhur) August 11, 2022

LOL

#UrvashiRautela #RishabhPant #RishabhvsUrvashi Picha Chodo Behan, Chotu Bhaiya Cougar Hunter 😅 The scenario from last few months: Rishabh Pant Urvashi Rautela pic.twitter.com/IuuYBS7Z3r — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 12, 2022

Hmmm..???

Abe donno ke age me 4 years ka difference hai Cougar hunter kaha se aya😂 https://t.co/r27FXoT5GG — aarey mahn (@Auro1234a) August 11, 2022

