Things have started to heat up between Rishabh Pant and actress Urvashi Rautela with the latter now slamming the Indian cricket star after his 'Mera picha chorho behen' comment on a deleted Instagram story. Reacting to Pant's deleted Instagram story where the wicketkeeper batter claimed that the actress was lying to make headlines, Rautela took to social media and wrote, "Chotu bhaiyaa should play bat ball . Main koyi munni nahi hoon badnam hone with young kiddo darling tere liyee #Rakshabandhan Mubarak ho #RPChotuBhaiyya."

