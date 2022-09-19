Imagine Melbourne police’s shock when they finally stopped the chase only to find a randy couple having sex in the car! This is allegedly what happened when a 27-year-old man from Fawkner along with his 23-year-old female partner took the police for a ride - a three-hour-long chase. As per 7 News, police spotted red Volkswagen Golf travelling with false plates at 180km/h in Melbourne’s northern suburbs. And after that, it was a pursuit that ended with the law enforcement guys finding the couple having sexual intercourse in the vehicle! The man was charged with a number of offences, however, the girl was left without any charges. Sex in Car Leaves Couple Naked on Road! Shocking Viral Video Shows Carjackers Interrupting Steamy Sex Session Before Stealing the Vehicle.

