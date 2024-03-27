Laddu Gopal Devotee in UP's Shahjahanpur Breaks Down in Tears After Deity Gets 'Injured', Brings Broken Idol to Hospital in Ambulance (See Pics)

It is said that the idol of Laddu Gopal slipped from the young devotee's hand and fell. This upset the young devotee, who rushed the broken idol of Laddu Gopal to the Khutar government hospital in Shahjahanpur in a 108-service ambulance.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 27, 2024 04:26 PM IST

In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a young devotee of Laddu Gopal reached the hospital with the idol of Laddu Gopal after the idol broke. Pictures going viral on social media show the young devotee breaking down in tears after the idol of Laddu Gopal gets injured. It is said that the idol of Laddu Gopal slipped from the young devotee's hand and fell. This upset the young devotee, who rushed the broken idol of Laddu Gopal to the Khutar government hospital in Shahjahanpur in a 108-service ambulance.

    Laddu Gopal Idol Gets Injured

    Devotee Breaks Down in Tears

    (SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

