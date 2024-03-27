Laddu Gopal Devotee in UP's Shahjahanpur Breaks Down in Tears After Deity Gets 'Injured', Brings Broken Idol to Hospital in Ambulance (See Pics)

In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a young devotee of Laddu Gopal reached the hospital with the idol of Laddu Gopal after the idol broke. Pictures going viral on social media show the young devotee breaking down in tears after the idol of Laddu Gopal gets injured. It is said that the idol of Laddu Gopal slipped from the young devotee's hand and fell. This upset the young devotee, who rushed the broken idol of Laddu Gopal to the Khutar government hospital in Shahjahanpur in a 108-service ambulance. Holy Saturday 2024: Know the Date, Meaning, History and Significance of the Seventh Day of Holy Week, Also Known as the Great Sabbath or Easter Eve