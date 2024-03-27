Laddu Gopal Devotee in UP's Shahjahanpur Breaks Down in Tears After Deity Gets 'Injured', Brings Broken Idol to Hospital in Ambulance (See Pics)

In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, a young devotee of Laddu Gopal reached the hospital with the idol of Laddu Gopal after the idol broke. Pictures going viral on social media show the young devotee breaking down in tears after the idol of Laddu Gopal gets injured. It is said that the idol of Laddu Gopal slipped from the young devotee's hand and fell. This upset the young devotee, who rushed the broken idol of Laddu Gopal to the Khutar government hospital in Shahjahanpur in a 108-service ambulance. Shahjahanpur Shocker: Man Attempts Self-Immolation Outside SP Office in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Laddu Gopal Idol Gets Injured

Devotee Breaks Down in Tears

