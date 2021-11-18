Millions of red crabs march out of Christmas Island in Western Australia as they head towards the ocean to begin their annual migration. They buzz around and create crab traffic, making it difficult for the vehicles to move! Strange, right? Though for the residents it is quite familiar as every year, the red crabs move out off jungles in large numbers. The traffic is so huge that the volunteers of Christmas Island National Park have to sweep them out of roads so they don't get squashed by cars.

Watch the Video of Crabs Creating Traffic in Australia:

CRAB TRAFFIC: Millions of flame red crabs have started to make their way out of the jungles of Christmas Island, off the coast of Western Australia, as they march to the ocean. DETAILS: https://t.co/2C1meeoIP7 #9News pic.twitter.com/DhOiSiDRtN — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) November 17, 2021

