Elon Musk announced that his company, Neuralink, would begin high-volume production of brain–computer interface devices in 2026. The technology billionaire, who has previously achieved success with brain-chip implants, said Neuralink would “move to a streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026.” He further added, “Device threads will go through the dura without the need to remove it. This is a big deal.” Neuralink’s first human patient, Noland Arbaugh, received a brain–computer implant in January 2024, enabling cursor control through thought. A second, unnamed patient was implanted in mid-2024. By late 2024, Brad Smith, an ALS patient, reportedly became the third recipient, expanding the scope of clinical trials and evaluation. Neuralink New Update: Elon Musk’s Neurotechnology Company Working on 3K System for Better Communication and Data Transfer, Coming to Humans by 2025.

Neuralink will start high-volume production of brain-computer interface devices and move to a streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure in 2026. Device threads will go through the dura, without the need to remove it. This is a big deal. https://t.co/nfNmtFHKsp — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 31, 2025

