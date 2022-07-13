A viral picture of a wired deep creature found by a Russian Fisherman, Roman Fedortsov, has made the internet lose its mind. Roman shared a pic of a crab having a complete set of 'human-like teeth' on Instagram. The fisherman works on a fishing vessel in Western Russia and shared photos of bizarre ocean animals on his feed. By posting the image of the strange crab, Roman wrote: "Crabs…All the same, there is something attractive and repulsive in them. Mother Nature has tried…" Scary Alien-Looking Fish Caught in Southeastern Australia! Fisherman Shares Viral Picture of Mysterious ‘Sea Monster Beast’ That Has Left Netizens Baffled.

Crab Having 'Human-Like Teeth'!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Роман Федорцов (@rfedortsov_official_account)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)