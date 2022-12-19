A dozen deadly jellyfish-like creatures, Portuguese Man O' War, have washed ashore on a beach in South Carolina. The images of the blue marine animal went viral online after it was shared with the caption, " DO NOT TOUCH THEM! Their sting is excruciating and will still sting on the beach!" The highly nasty stings of the critter can be fatal to humans. The creatures actually belong to a group of marine species called the siphonophores. Doomsday Fish Caught in Mexico! Video of Oarfish with Long Silvery Ribbon Body That's Rumoured To Be Sign of Impending Earthquake Goes Viral.

Here's The Blue Jellyfish-Like Creature:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)