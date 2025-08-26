Ahead of Ganesh visarjan beginning August 28, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued an advisory warning devotees about the possible presence of Blue Button Jellyfish and Stingrays along Mumbai’s beaches. Citing inputs from the Fisheries Department, the civic body said these marine species are more active between August and October, raising the risk of stings during the festival. Citizens have been urged not to enter the sea bare-bodied and to wear protective gear like gumboots. Lifeguards will be stationed at immersion points to guide devotees and ensure safety. Medical units at the sites will stock necessary medicines for sting treatment, while ambulances have been deployed for emergencies. The advisory aims to ensure smooth and safe idol immersions amid large gatherings expected across the city’s beaches. Ganesh Visarjan 2025 Dates for 1.5, 3, 5 & 7-Day Ganpati Immersions Till Anant Chaturdashi: Auspicious Timings and Shubh Muhurat To Bid Farewell to Ganpati Bappa After Ganeshotsav.

Mumbai Beaches: Safety Advisory Issued Ahead of Ganesh Immersions

BMC Warns of Jellyfish, Stingrays During Ganesh Visarjan

