Thousands of people in the United States recently witnessed a spectacular jellyfish vapour across the night sky. The spectacular jellyfish vapour was created after Elon Musk's SpaceX launched the Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, United States. A video showing the stunning jellyfish vapour in the sky has also gone viral on social media. The launch of the Falcon 9 rocket by SpaceX produced a stunning jellyfish-like vapour trail in the sky and was witnessed by hundreds and thousands of people in Southern California and Arizona. A few people who witnessed the spectacular event thought it to be a nuclear warhead launch while some called it a UFO. SpaceX’s Mega Rocket Blasts Off on Third Test Flight From Texas (Watch Video).

People Witness Jellyfish Vapor Across Night Sky

🚨#BREAKING: Thousands of people are witnessing a spectacular jellyfish vapor across night sky 📌#LosAngeles | #California Currently, across Southern California and into Arizona, millions are witnessing a spectacular event after SpaceX launched their Falcon 9 rocket from… pic.twitter.com/7BkyD6jQbS — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 19, 2024

