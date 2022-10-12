Fishermen in Mexico have caught a giant silver-orange-looking Oarfish that is going viral on the internet. The silvery marine creature is rumoured to be a sign of a bad omen. It is the world's largest bony fish which indicates the possibility of an impending earthquake. The viral clip shared on Twitter shows the oceanic bad omen with a fiery orange head tassel gasping and moving in the bed of a pickup truck. The caption of the footage reads, "Oarfish found off the coast of Sinaloa, Mexico." King of the Herrings! 16-Feet Long Fish Caught Off The Coast of Chile; Watch Viral Video of The Giant Oarfish Who Has a Connection With Bad Omen.

Bad Omen 'Oarfish' Found Again!

Encuentran Pez Remo en las costas de Sinaloa, México. pic.twitter.com/64Y27kdg45 — Alerta Cambio Climático (@AlertaCambio) October 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)