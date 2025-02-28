The mythical creature Loch Ness Monster, aka Nessie, which is said to live in Loch Ness in Scotland, has always intrigued folklore fans. Over the years, many viral videos claimed to have witnessed mysterious creatures, allegedly resembling Nessie, captivating the internet’s attention. A similar video is currently going viral on social media. In the viral video, the woman reportedly claims to capture a mysterious Nessie-like ‘sea monster,’ near the Indonesian coast. But a close look at the viral video left the internet wondering if it is a giant sea creature, or just a sea wave, or a group of starlings creating an illusion caught on camera. While the authenticity of the video is not immediately addressed, the clip certainly captured the attention of internet users. Loch Ness Monster Caught on Camera in UK? Researchers Claim To Capture 'First Ever Video' of Monster 'Nessie' As Thermal Imaging Drone Spots 'Mass' in Scotland.

Is That the Loch Ness Monster?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WorldInLast24Hrs | Ankesh Tiwari (@worldinlast24hrs)

Nessie or Just a Sea Wave Caught on Camera?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travly (@travly)

