Have you not seen small nests of weaver bird's clinging to trees in Delhi lately? A social activist, Khusbu Pandey, shared a video on her Twitter wall showing how she is placing artificial homes for birds in the capital. We all know the repercussions of deforestation. Hence, these nests can invite a few birds back into the national capital to maintain biodiversity. This video will restore your faith in humanity. National Bird Day 2023 in the United States: From Cedar Hill State Park to Sapsucker Woods Sanctuary, 5 Bird Sanctuaries To Visit for Spotting Different Species.

Artificial Nests Taking Over Delhi

Deforestation is reducing India’s native bird population. The aim here is to provide suitable places for birds to breed, while birds are losing out their natural habitat due to rapid urbanization, these artificial nests will serve as shelters & hopefully increase the population! pic.twitter.com/5Kz0kBqhj2 — Khushi Pandey (@KhushiPand46589) April 7, 2023

