Amid rising Covid-19 cases, seasonal flu and fever, the cold weather is putting everyone in hot waters in Delhi. Frequent rain showers in the national capital are nothing new. The abrupt, unseasonal rain also catches everyone's attention on social media. People have been pouring in their reactions over the rain in the capital. While some say it gives a pleasant view, others say it gives discomfort. Delhi Rains: Delhiites Rejoice, Flood Twitter With Memes, Jokes and Beautiful Pictures of Pleasant Weather As Unseasonal Rainfall Gives Respite From Sweltering Heat.

Delhi Rains Pleasant Picture

No Sun, Only Rain Can Be Depressing

Spring 2023 has been lasting over two months and it's giving me anxiety. Delhi has never been this kind to us. Is this the calm before the storm a.k.a. the summer furnace? 🤨#DelhiRains #Spring2023 — Chon (@peppermint_head) April 3, 2023

Delhiites Enjoying Rains

Early Monsoons in Delhi

God has sent Monsoons up the batting order this year in Delhi.#rain #DelhiRains #monsoon — Siddhanth Pilania (@sidhanthpilania) April 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)