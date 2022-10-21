A frightening magnified picture of an ant's face looks like a shot from a horror movie. The art was captured by Lithuanian wildlife photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas for the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The zoomed viral picture of the tiny insect shows the creature's ghostly red eyes, an orc-like jaw and golden fangs. The pic has attracted a lot of online attention, and users are left jaw-dropped. Video of Mysterious Looking Insect Goes Viral, Twitterati Marvels at Nature's Creation of 'Lichen Katydid'.

That's Hell Scary!

Image from a horror movie? Nope. That’s the very real face of an ant. An ant. Now you have to think about that all night. pic.twitter.com/HOWLTlnfJ1 — Rebekah McKendry, PhD (@RebekahMcKendry) October 17, 2022

