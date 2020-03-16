Video of Mysterious Looking Insect Goes Viral, Twitterati Marvels at Nature's Creation of 'Lichen Katydid'

Mysterious creature video (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

No matter how much you read about nature, different species of animals, the variety of life forms on land or in water, the knowledge always seems incomplete. Because out there, there are still many species of insects, reptiles, marine animals that we do not know of. And that's the beauty of nature which accommodates such wonderful creations across the world. A video of a mysterious looking insect has come up online and it has delighted netizens. IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a video of a 'never seen before' creature which looks just like the thin branches of the tree it is spotted on. The insect is called Lichen Katydid. Exploding Ants to Snake Turning Caterpillar, The Defense Mechanisms of Some Insects are Proof of Amazing Nature.

The Lichen Katydid is an insect that looks like a leaf or a stick with spiky thorns on it. The very unique appearance makes them very easy to camouflage within trees and bushes. A video of this insect was shared on Twitter by Parveen Kaswan. And not every day do we come across such creatures, so this particular video is also going viral. Netizens are amused by this insect which looks creepy but it is also amazing to see the structure it has. Creepy Fish With No Eyes Found in Australia! The Internet is Freaked With The Sea Monster (View Pic).

#Nature has filled every detail with precisel. Details which many a times we don't observe. Video by Maria Chacon. Believe me you have never seen such creature till now. #AmazingNature pic.twitter.com/jy0h9za8o0 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 16, 2020

In a few hours, it has crossed over 9,000 views and 1,000 plus likes. Twitterati is indeed amazed at this beautiful creation of nature. Check some of the reactions.

If you too are just as curious, let us tell you a little more about this insect. The lichen katydid is found in South America. Its scientific name is Markia hystrix. It is seen residing in forest canopies. It is either in a greenish colour, which helps them blend within the leaves. They have spiky, thorn-like protrusions which can blend with the branches and thin sticks on barks. It is a nocturnal insect and is related to the grasshopper. This insect is capable of one of the most incredible camouflages and it is an amazing wonder of nature.