The Italian luxury retail clothing company Diesel has confused internet users with its weird mini-skirt, which looks highly uncomfortable. The company launched a micro-min-skirt as a part of its fall and winter fashion wear. The strange product has the Tweeples fuming because of its discomfiting look. The skirt has a strip of leather tied around the hips, reportedly costing approximately a whopping $1000, which is ₹82,000. Zara’s Crop Turtleneck Sweater Sleeve Sparks Mixed Reactions Online, From Funny Memes and Jokes to Fashion Lovers Giving it a Try, the Responses Are a Must-See!

See Post, Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diesel (@diesel)

Belt Or A Skirt?

the diesel skirt literally looks like the hip brace i have to wear to prevent dislocations pic.twitter.com/ptqPFCD3hD — Peach (-1.2/-33 lbs) (@justafewmorelbs) November 2, 2022

Here's How Netizens Reacted To The Pictures

that diesel skirt is like definition of good concept awful execution cuz it wouldve been sooo cute if it was made better 👎🏽👎🏽👎🏽 — kali 💋 (@beg4mee) November 5, 2022

Strange Fashion!

no way that $1k diesel skirt has a VELCRO enclosure … pic.twitter.com/uZpUGX6ocv — lily (@lordofthejewels) November 3, 2022

What An Idea!

That Diesel skirt should’ve been magnetic. — JAWN PAUL GAULTIER (@dameandconfused) November 2, 2022

