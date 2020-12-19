Have you seen the super-weird sweater sleeve trend lately? Well, if you are someone obsessed with the latest fashion trends or follow too many influencers, chances, are high that not only you seen it, but the turtleneck scarf might just be in your wardrobe right now! Many fashion brands have introduced this latest design which is everywhere in the season. But Zara happened to be the target of receiving mixed reactions for its crop turtleneck sweater sleeve. The Spanish apparel retailer has often stirred debate online for its weird designs, and this time, too, it garnered enough attention. From funny memes and jokes to fashion lovers giving it a try, the responses are mixed and hilarious, something you would not want to miss.

Weird designs in clothing and accessories in the name of fashion, have often sparked online debates. We are used to seeing weird clothing on runway models, and our most common reaction is ‘Its fashion, baby!’ But when the brands offer these strange-looking apparels and accessories, at eye-watery prices, things don’t really go well. Recently, Gucci’s ‘Upside-Down’ sunglasses and Moschino’s ‘Croissant’ and ‘Baguette’ shaped clutches went insanely viral, sparking memes and all sorts of reactions from users.

Zara’s latest crop turtleneck sweater sleeve has been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now, and many fashion lovers have tried to style it up for the season. But when Twitter user Abby shared a picture of the sweater sleeve, with the caption, ‘Hey, is Zara okay?’ netizens were left baffled. While some shared how they tried the latest style already, others of course created funny memes and jokes, trolling the Spanish retailer.

Here's the Pic:

Check Reactions!

They stole this from School of Rock pic.twitter.com/Suc20fnl8p — Rory Dunn (@TheTrueRory) December 18, 2020

Hahaha

Perhaps it’s designed for this guy pic.twitter.com/mROEc9Mmpt — Croberts (@EekThePenguin) December 19, 2020

LOL

Guilty?

i bought this last month pic.twitter.com/C27LOe3JAI — krishhh (@krishnaapuri) December 19, 2020

The Design is Not Entirely New

Also Givenchy Resort 2012. Nothing new. It’s also a barre/yoga piece. pic.twitter.com/Zu3bdErJBO — Raeesa Brey (@itsRaeesa) December 19, 2020

Fashion Lovers Giving it a Try!

if any of you are thinking about it ... do it pic.twitter.com/b3NyQTxJNs — Emme Reed (@emmeereed) December 19, 2020

They Are Rocking it!

This is not the first time; Zara was mocked for its designs. It’s infamous, lungi-skirt have garnered significant reactions from around the world. Again, in 2018, the company was mocked for online catalogue with models in bizarre poses.

