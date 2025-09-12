An Uber passenger got the surprise of his life when he noticed clutch and brake pedals installed on the front passenger side of his cab. Sharing the bizarre encounter on X, user “Sherlock Holmes” said the driver casually explained that the car is also used for driving lessons. When asked if the pedals actually worked, the driver replied, “Yes. Don’t press them.” The quirky revelation has gone viral on X. Kanpur: Viral Video Shows Reckless Motorcycle Stunt with Helmetless Girl, Kanpur Traffic Police Take Action (Watch Video).

Uber Rider Spots Extra Pedals on Passenger Side

The Uber cab I’m in right now has clutch and brake pedals on the front passenger side. I asked the driver why, and he said the car is also used as a driving school vehicle. I then asked if those pedals actually work, and he replied, “Yes. Don’t press them.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/boC6irTr6R — Sherlock Holmes 🇮🇳 (@iamsherlockedd_) September 12, 2025

