Doritos Spain ended its collaboration with transgender influencer Iván González Ranedo, better known by his stage name Samantha Hudson, following harsh criticism directed at the business for sharing a video of Hudson on Instagram. A representative for Doritos Spain attested to Rolling Stone that a brief advertisement titled "Crunch Talks" was uploaded on Sunday and subsequently taken down on Monday, March 4. It made clear that the video was not a component of a wider effort to promote a brand. The spokeswoman also disclosed that Hudson had lost his job at the firm due to his prior divisive remarks. After learning about the transgender activist's troubling social media posts, including one in which he expressed a desire to do "depraved things" to a child, Doritos sacked the activist, who was employed by the snack company to market its products in Spain. Topless Pride Party at White House Video: Transgender TikToker Rose Montoya, Two Others Who Stripped Half-Naked at LGBTQ+ Event Banned by WH From Attending Future Events.

Doritos Fires Transgender Brand Ambassador Samantha Hudson

NEW - Doritos fires "activist" two days after bringing the transgender in as a "brand ambassador" after being alerted to sick tweets about doing "depraved things" to a minor.https://t.co/RNtzsUwef2 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 6, 2024

