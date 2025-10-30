A photographer in Spain has captured what is believed to be the first leucistic Iberian Lynx recorded in the peninsula. The photo of the world’s first-ever white Iberian lynx was captured by Spanish photographer and Jaén native Ángel Hidalgo. The discovery took place on October 22 in a mountain range in Jaén. It is learnt that the location of the Iberian lynx has been kept secret for the safety and well-being of the leucistic big cat. The Iberian Lynx was spotted in the Jaen mountains in Spain. A photo and video of the world's first leucistic big cat spotted in the mountains in Jaen have gone viral on social media. It is worth noting that the leucistic lynx, a genetic anomaly, is nearly mythical in nature, as the majority of Iberian lynxes are typically brown or beige-white. Speaking about the discovery, Angel Hidalgo said, "I’ve been setting up cameras for many years, with many failed attempts and hours of work, but this time nature has given me something unique." Black Seadevil Fish Caught on Camera: Scary-Looking Humpback Anglerfish Seen Off Spanish Coast in Tenerife, Video Surfaces.

📰 Impactante hallazgo en Jaén: un joven fotógrafo capta al primer Lince Ibérico leucístico registrado en la península El jiennense Ángel Hidalgo, apasionado de la fotografía de naturaleza, ha logrado una proeza única en el mundo de la fauna ibérica: captar en vídeo e imagen al… pic.twitter.com/ujCKOV1W6E — Hora Jaén (@HoraJaen) October 28, 2025

