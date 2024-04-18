Dubai has been hit by severe rains over the past several days, which is an exceptional weather condition for the city. Widespread disruptions have been caused by the floods, affecting air traffic and the daily lives of the residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE has not experienced such heavy rains in the previous 75 years. And now, videos depicting Dubai's sky turning from grey to hazy green colour during the storm are doing rounds on social media. However, the whereabouts of the clips remain unknown. Dubai Rains: Over 30 Flights Cancelled Due to Severe Flooding Following Heavy Rainfall, Videos Show Flooded Runways at Dubai Airport.

Dubai Sky Turns Green

Sky Turns GREEN In DUBAI! Actual footage from the storm in #Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/x8kQe85Lto — Mister J. - مسٹر جے (@Angryman_J) April 16, 2024

Actual footage from the storm in Dubai today. You can see the sky turn GREEN!!! pic.twitter.com/A9aXgsBnkd — Steve Bambury (@steve_bambury) April 16, 2024

