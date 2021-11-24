Dubai Princess Sheikha Latifa Al Maktoum recently shared footage of a little kitten being tossed about by her tigers in the cage. Fortunately, the overwhelmed kitten put up a brave fight against the giant cats before two keepers rushed into the enclosure to rescue her. Sharing the CCTV Footage on her Instagram handle, the Princess wrote: "This little stray got into one of the tiger enclosures and was caught by the tigers." She added that the "brave miracle kitten" was doing well after being saved and "won't be a little stray anymore." Princess Al Maktoum has many exotic pets and she frequently shares photos and videos of tigers and other animals on her Instagram page. Tiger Attack in Bareilly: Two Farmers Injured Seriously After Attack by Tiger in Village Field

Watch Videos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Latifa Rashed Al Maktoum (@latifaalmaktoum)

