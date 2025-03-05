A cute little cat from a temple in China has become an overnight internet sensation, captivating hearts worldwide with its unique and seemingly divine ability to offer high-fives and blessings to visitors. The temple cat at Xi Yuan Temple in China's Suzhou stole hearts as it greeted the visitors with high-fives and blessings. In the video, the cat enthusiastically greets tourists with a paw raised high, as if offering a blessing or a gesture of goodwill. "In Suzhou, the adorable little cat at the West Garden Temple, sporting a gold chain, is giving high-fives and posing for photos with visitors. It seems to spread blessings and good luck all around," the video was captioned on Instagram by an account named China Focus. German Shepherd vs Tiger: Pet Dog ‘Bentho’ Fights Off Big Cat To Save Owner From Attack, Dies During Treatment in MP’s Umaria (Watch Video)

Watch Video Of Temple Cat Greeting Visitors

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 華夏Focus (@chinafocusofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)