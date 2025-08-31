Chinese YouTuber Xing Zhilei has built an entire miniature town exclusively for his cats, complete with urban amenities like a supermarket, gym, cyber trucks, and even a fully operational subway system. A recent video of his tiny metro station, featuring working trains, platform doors, tunnels, LED signage, and escalators, has gone viral. Designed to replicate a real city experience, the detailed setup includes signs pointing to whimsical destinations like “Moonwatch Terrace.” Is ‘Cat Riding Crocodile’ Video Real or Fake? Fact Check Reveals AI-Generated Clip Going Viral With Netizens Believing It To Be True.

China YouTuber Xing Zhilei Builds Fully Functional Miniature Town for His Cats

A Chinese man has built an entire town for his cats, says it’s worth it because it makes his son happy. YouTuber Xing Zhilei has built an entire town for his cats which includes a supermarket, a theater, a spa, a parking garage, a Cybertruck and a working subway system. Wild. pic.twitter.com/iVhSNLIBut — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)