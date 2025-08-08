Happy International Cat Day 2025! Annually observed on August 8, International Cat Day aims to raise awareness for cats and learn how to help and protect them. In addition, the observance also encourages pet owners to celebrate their feline friends in unique ways. There is no doubt that cats are adorable and curious animals. Their independent and mischievous nature, combined with some seriously funny quirks, certainly keeps their owners on their toes. The cat-titude is summed up by Google’s AI, and it is way too hilarious. Google India shared an AI video on International Cat Day 2025 with the caption, “Leaked footage of the billi universe” and it is the best thing on the internet today. The AI video is hilariously accurate, capturing the unapologetic felines in the most adorable way. Made with Google Gemini, the AI video is perfect for some feline-inspired humour.

International Cat Day 2025 Google AI Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Google India (@googleindia)

