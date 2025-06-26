A jaw‑dropping clip is being widely shared online that shows a curious cat riding a huge crocodile in shallow water. The cute cat is calmly walking and resting atop the wild reptile like it is this furry animal’s personal water taxi! The internet is having a hard time believing their eyes as they react to the cat's bizarre ride on the crocodile’s snout. The surreal footage has been making waves online, both on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, with viewers divided over whether it’s genuine wildlife footage or clever AI trickery. The bizarre “cat riding crocodile” viral video has already sparked a flood of funny memes with clever captions. Whether this is the reality of raw nature or an AI deepfake, the quirky sight is proving irresistibly entertaining and unmissable on social media feeds.

The Viral Sensation: Cat on a Crocodile?

I can’t explain it but I know it’s an orange cat pic.twitter.com/EK4Y8ypGcR — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) June 25, 2025

Netizens Baffled: Real or AI-Generated?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranthamboresome (@ranthamboresome)

Funny Memes and Reactions on Viral Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Astroshot Marketing Memes (@astroshotme)

Cat’s Personal Uber?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗪𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝘆 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝘀 (@wealthy_editzzz)

HEHEHEHHEEHE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rl_soul (@rl_soul)

