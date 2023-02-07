The situation in Syria looks grim after it was struck by a powerful earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes in the early hours of Monday. Amid this, a video is going viral that shows a newborn baby being pulled out of the rubble in quake-hit Afrin. According to the reports, the woman, who was stuck under the debris, delivered the baby. Unfortunately, the mother and the father of the baby could not make it and died while the rescue operations were underway. Earthquake in Syria: Girl Pulled Alive From Rubble, Video Shows Massive Destruction After Devastating Quake Hit War-Torn Country.

Newborn Pulled Alive From Rubble:

This girl, who hasnt have a name yet, was born today under the wreckage during the #earthquake in Afrin in #Syria, both her parents died, she made it alive. Born an orphan. pic.twitter.com/PgT3vIy7SG — Zaina Erhaim #FreeAlaa (@ZainaErhaim) February 6, 2023

