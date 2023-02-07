A video has surfaced on social media showing a girl being pulled out of the rubble of fallen buildings in quake-hit Syria. The video shows massive destruction and mountains of debris after the strong earthquake struck Syria. Rescuers in Turkey and war-ravaged Syria are still searching, hoping to pull more survivors from the rubble after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 4,000 people and toppled thousands of buildings. Earthquake in Turkey and Syria Leaves Over 4,000 Dead, Rescuers Continue To Search For Survivors Under Mountains of Debris.

Girl Pulled Alive From Rubble:

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT - A devastating earthquake in Syria has left buildings flattened and local hospitals are full of bodies. It looked painfully familiar for Syrian families and rescuers worn down by nearly 12 years of bombardment and displacement https://t.co/g4q80D3cySpic.twitter.com/DfekkK69Kq — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2023

