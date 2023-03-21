An endearing video of a mother and father-in-law helping out their daughter-in-law in clicking ‘the perfect pic’ with her spouse on the beach side is doing rounds on the internet, and it is touching as hell! The viral clip was posted by actor Bhushan Pradhan, wherein the mother-in-law can be seen holding her daughter-in-law’s dupatta, while the father-in-law can be seen taking pictures of the pair. Maharashtra: Elderly Couple Fall in Love at Old Age Home, Get Married in Kolhapur (Watch Video and Pics).

Elderly Couple Helps Daughter-In-Law in Clicking Ideal Pics With Her Husband:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B H U S H A N P R A D H A N (@bhushan_pradhan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)