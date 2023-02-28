An elderly couple in Maharashtra's Kolhapur has a love story that might put any rom-com to shame. Baburao Patil (75), and Anusaya Shinde (70) recently got married in Shirol Taluka. Reportedly, the duo met at an old age home here and fell in love. Eventually, both of them decided to get married. Accordingly, they got married with full rituals. This Father Still Drops His 33-Year-Old Daughter At Station, Netizens Shower Love on Heartwarming Video.

Elderly Couple Gets Married:

ओल्ड एज होम में हुआ प्यार, 75 साल के बुजुर्ग ने 70 साल की बुजुर्ग गर्लफ्रेंड से की शादी महाराष्ट्र का कोल्हापुर में एक ओल्ड एज होम एक 75 साल से बुजुर्ग को 70 साल की बुजुर्ग महिला से प्यार हो गया. दोनो ने पूरे रीती रिवाज के साथ शादी की. pic.twitter.com/q7M75ERzu2 — Vivek Gupta (@imvivekgupta) February 27, 2023

