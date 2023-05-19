Elon Musk is not just another CEO, he's a super CEO! There is nothing ordinary about him. From naming his child X AE A-XII Musk to purchasing an entire micro-blogging site like Twitter, everything Elon does is OTT! Since he took charge as the CEO of Twitter, his tweets have become the centre of the limelight. Elon's recent tweet has invited a flurry of hilarious reactions from the internet, with many people responding with sarcasm. Elon Musk Slams Soros: Elon Musk Slams George Soros for Selling His Entire Tesla Stake, Says He ‘Hates Humanity.’

Here's Elon Musk's Viral Tweet

I have spaceships — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2023

Here are Twitterati's Funny Responses to Elon Musk's Tweet

New Job Opportunities For The Win

I could be a flight attendant! pic.twitter.com/NdsITq3Vf5 — Skies 💕 (@notjustplanetA) May 19, 2023

That's Not a Dog, That's a Dawg!

I have a dog that wears glasses. pic.twitter.com/0QLhCROqm5 — Steven Steele (@MrStevenSteele) May 19, 2023

This is Too Cute

Hahaha! Of Course, He is

You sure about that Elon? pic.twitter.com/zhSPDWdPcu — Defi Vampire (💙, 🧡)🕷️ (@DefiVampire) May 19, 2023

Now Who Did This

Ways to continue human civilization: procreating and building starships.Right？@elonmusk ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Omy58TfVG2 — Chat AI (@ChatAILabs) May 19, 2023

Who Knows...

I have a metal DEFI CARD😏 even you don’t have one of this pic.twitter.com/VQ53QsS5g3 — PabloCRO ⚡️ (@Pablo_cro) May 19, 2023

