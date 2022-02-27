You have to be living under a rock for a zillion hours to not know about the Russia-Ukraine war crisis. Yes, Vladimir Putin-led Russia has launched a 'special military operation' against its neighbouring country. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and their people are fighting tooth and nail to keep their nation safe. In between, there are dialogues, actions and inactions shown by the rest of the world. However, there is one section that is busy figuring out the entire ordeal, and they want to do so in their convenient way of understanding. This set of netizens is trending phrases such as 'Explain in Football Terms,' 'Explain in Fortnite Terms,' 'Explain in NBA Terms,' and so on because it is what it is. This is their layman's term, and we, like the other netizens, have no comment over it. Just have a look at sample tweets on these phrases going viral.

“Explain in Fortnite terms” “explain in fifa terms” “explain in NBA terms” kys — Froste 💯 - Lind (@Froste) February 26, 2022

can someone explain the ukraine conflict in fortnite terms for me — JD (@imjdxt) February 24, 2022

“Explain in football terms” is the worst thing on twitter. — Jay Kamara ◢ ◤ (@jaykamara_) February 26, 2022

Finally, something people who post "explain in football terms", will understand https://t.co/abPP8N2ugs — 🕯 Susan Smith 🕯 (@SusanSmithAus) February 26, 2022

Mfs on their way to tweet “explain in football terms” under every @spectatorindex post🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/pJMGrFPr8s — Rajvansh | IFB (@Vin1szn) February 23, 2022

