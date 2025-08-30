Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, August 30, spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ahead of his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in China's Tianjin. PM Narendra Modi took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank Zelenskyy for the phone call and said that both leaders talked about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. "Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction," PM Modi wrote. Is India Withdrawing Troops From Ukraine Days After Donald Trump’s Advisor Peter Navarro Calls Conflict ‘Modi’s War’? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Claim.

PM Modi-Volodymyr Zelenskyy Phone Call

Thank President Zelenskyy for his phone call today. We exchanged views on the ongoing conflict, its humanitarian aspect, and efforts to restore peace and stability. India extends full support to all efforts in this direction. @ZelenskyyUa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025

