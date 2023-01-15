A claim is viral on social media saying the central government is providing a loan of Rs 4,78,000 to all Aadhar card owners. However, it must be noted that the news is fake. Press Information Bureau (PIB), in a fact check, said that the viral news is false emphasing that this may be an attempt at forgery. It also urged people to not forward such messages. "Never share your personal/financial details with anyone," the PIB tweet read. Fake Twitter Account Impersonating Official Handle of National Testing Agency, Warns PIB Fact Check; Shares Detail of Original NTA Account.

Aadhaar Card Holders Can Get Rs 4,78,000 Loan From Government?:

