A fake Twitter account claiming to be the official account of the National Testing Agency (NTA) has surfaced. Comparing the fake and original Twitter accounts, there are enough similarities between the two which could easily mislead a user. However, fact check unit of the government has called out the fake Twitter handle and advised users to follow the official Twitter handle of NTA @DG_NTA for official updates. Does Writing Anything on Bank Note Makes It Invalid? Here’s a Fact Check of Viral Social Media Claim

PIB Busts Fake NTA Twitter Account:

A fake Twitter handle named @ntaofficialin is impersonating the official #Twitter account of the National Testing Agency#PIBFactCheck ▶️ This account is #FAKE ▶️ The official Twitter account of the National Testing Agency is @DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/4iOa9PFmHz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)