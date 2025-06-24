India Post Payments Bank Accounts of Customers To Be Blocked Within 24 Hours if PAN Card Not Updated? (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

A message going viral on social media claims India Post Payments Bank will block the accounts of customers who fail to update their PAN card details. Several customers of India Post Payments Bank have reportedly received the SMS, which allegedly claims that their accounts will be blocked. As per a fact check conducted by PIB, the claim made in the SMS is fake. PIB also said that the India Post Office never sends such messages. "Never share your personal & bank details with anyone," PIB said while debunking the fake news. A message going viral on social media claims India Post Payments Bank will block the accounts of customers who fail to update their PAN card details. Indian Government Offering Free Laptops to Students Under ‘PM Free Laptop Yojana’? PIB Fact Checks Fake News Going Viral.

Claim: The customer's India Post Payments bank account will be blocked within 24 hours if their Pan card is not updated. #PIBFactCheck: ❌This claim is #Fake ➡️@IndiaPostOffice never sends any such messages ➡️Never share your personal & bank details with anyone pic.twitter.com/3GxopRY7tR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 24, 2025

