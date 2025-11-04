As New York City prepares for its mayoral elections, tech billionaire Elon Musk criticised the city’s ballot on X, formerly Twitter, calling it a “scam.” On X, Musk complained that “no ID is required" to vote in New York and that some mayoral candidates, including Democrat Zohran Mamdani, appeared twice on the ballot. He also questioned the placement of former governor Andrew Cuomo’s name, claiming it appeared “last in bottom right." While some social media users echoed Musk’s concerns, journalists and netizens noted that his claims misrepresent how New York’s voting system operates. Tangle founder Issac Saul countered Musk’s remarks, explaining that the billionaire’s criticism ignored basic election rules. “NYC doesn’t have voter ID laws. In New York, multiple parties can endorse the same candidate, so some appear multiple times. Sliwa, the Republican, is also listed twice!" Saul wrote. Etan Nechin also bashed Musk. "When you’re a moron everything looks like a conspiracy," he wrote. NYC Mayoral Election 2025: Donald Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani a ‘Jew Hater’, Says Jewish People Supporting Him Are Stupid.

Elon Musk Calls Ballot Form Showing Zohran Mamdani’s Name Twice a ‘Scam’, Gets Fact-Checked

'Conspiracy'

User Calls Elon Musk 'Dumbest Smart Person'

An Explainer

Easier Explaination

