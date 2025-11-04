As New York City prepares for its mayoral elections, tech billionaire Elon Musk criticised the city’s ballot on X, formerly Twitter, calling it a “scam.” On X, Musk complained that “no ID is required" to vote in New York and that some mayoral candidates, including Democrat Zohran Mamdani, appeared twice on the ballot. He also questioned the placement of former governor Andrew Cuomo’s name, claiming it appeared “last in bottom right." While some social media users echoed Musk’s concerns, journalists and netizens noted that his claims misrepresent how New York’s voting system operates. Tangle founder Issac Saul countered Musk’s remarks, explaining that the billionaire’s criticism ignored basic election rules. “NYC doesn’t have voter ID laws. In New York, multiple parties can endorse the same candidate, so some appear multiple times. Sliwa, the Republican, is also listed twice!" Saul wrote. Etan Nechin also bashed Musk. "When you’re a moron everything looks like a conspiracy," he wrote. NYC Mayoral Election 2025: Donald Trump Calls Zohran Mamdani a ‘Jew Hater’, Says Jewish People Supporting Him Are Stupid.

Elon Musk Calls Ballot Form Showing Zohran Mamdani’s Name Twice a ‘Scam’, Gets Fact-Checked

Nonsense. 1. NYC doesn't have voter ID laws 2. In New York, the state, multiple parties can endorse the same candidate, so some can appear multiple times. Sliwa, the Republican, is also listed twice! 3. Eric Adams is on the ballot because he dropped out too late 4. Cuomo… — Isaac Saul (@Ike_Saul) November 4, 2025

'Conspiracy'

—In New York, No ID needed, just address and signature. —Zohran’s appears twice bc he’s he’s on both lines as Democratic and Working Families. —Cupmo the primary, and is on no major-party label so he’s last. When you’re a moron everything looks like a conspiracy — Etan Nechin (@Etanetan23) November 4, 2025

User Calls Elon Musk 'Dumbest Smart Person'

Elon is truly the dumbest smart person ever: -Your ID is not required because your information is checked against the voter role. -Candidates appear on the ballot for each eligible party that endorses them. (For Mamdani this was Dems and WFP.) -Cuomo is last in the bottom… https://t.co/cJ8QdPVyNZ — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 4, 2025

An Explainer

To explain: No ID is required to vote in NYC, given the state's lack of a voter-ID law, which has nothing to with the NYC ballot form. The mayoral candidates of multiple parties naturally appear at the top of multiple ballots; the independents have their own lines. https://t.co/7KOiZ3XZe7 — William Hogeland (@WilliamHogeland) November 4, 2025

Easier Explaination

Every candidate appears on multiple party lines because multiple parties endorsed them. It’s like a Tesla being sold at different dealerships. Still the same car, Elon. https://t.co/7M3epu8zhu — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 4, 2025

