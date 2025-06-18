A viral claim circulating online and on YouTube channels like “Khbriexpress” suggests that the Indian government is offering free laptops to students under a scheme called the ‘PM Free Laptop Yojana.’ However, PIB Fact Check has confirmed that no such scheme exists. The claim is entirely fake. Citizens are advised to stay alert and not fall for such misleading offers that may lead to scams or data theft. For verified information on government schemes, always refer to the official portal: http://myscheme.gov.in. Stay cautious and informed. Govt Giving Scooters to College-Going Girls Under ‘Pradhan Mantri Free Scooty Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Going Viral on Social Media.

