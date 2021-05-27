The world witnessed a full moon and the biggest “supermoon” on May 26. A video of gigantic moon appearing for 30 seconds between Russia and Canada in the Arctic doing rounds on social media. In the video, it could be seen that after becoming very big, it suddenly disappeared. However, the video is a hoax. It is reportedly an animated video, which is a product of computer-generated imagery (CGI) work.

Here Are Fake Viral Videos:

This is at Artic.. Between Russia n canada.. Moon appears this big and disappears in about 30 seconds.. What a sight.. pic.twitter.com/RtogMbd0mI — Jagat Darak (@jagat_darak) May 26, 2021

Arctic area, gigantic moon only for 30 seconds. But covers the sun and disappear, you will remember The mahabharat Yuddh & Krishna pic.twitter.com/J5xXgaObYK — Lodha sm (@LALSM) May 26, 2021

Here is The Truth:

Many questions about this obvious CG/VFX animation. My only problem is that I haven't found the artist yet. Does anyone know the source? This clip reminds of this animation from 2013: https://t.co/OCbZaPcIVU https://t.co/XZu9Q1qG06 — HoaxEye (@hoaxeye) May 26, 2021

